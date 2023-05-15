New dessert concept franchise, JARS by Fabio Viviani, to open 5 stores in St. Louis region

While the group is currently signed on to open five locations, Todd Hesker said he hopes to eventually open five additional locations.

ST. LOUIS — New desserts are coming to St. Louis.

JARS by Fabio Viviani — a quick-service dessert concept featuring classic desserts scaled to a single-serve jar (like a mini-trifle) — last month said it will open five locations in St. Louis.

The local franchisee group, CHR Hospitality, is “actively seeking potential locations” for the stores, according to a release. Todd Hesker, a member of the group, said that he hopes to open the first location this fall in a central area of the region, specifically mentioning Kirkwood, Webster Groves and Clayton.

And while the group is currently signed on to open five locations, Hesker said he hopes to eventually open five additional locations, filling out the rest of the St. Louis region, including Metro East.

Fabio Viviani — a celebrity chef, multi-unit restauranteur, best-selling cookbook author, and TV host — founded JARS in 2021.