Massive warehouse in Metro East to close, 125 workers lose jobs

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A warehouse in Metro East that handles products for soap brand Dial is closing, in a move that will permanently lay off 125 workers.

The 812,000-square-foot distribution facility, at 1 Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Edwardsville, is one of the largest anchors of the 2,300-acre Gateway Commerce Center.

The warehouse will fully close by the end of June, the company told the Business Journal.

A required notice to the state said 125 workers would lose their jobs. The workers are expected to be laid off in waves starting April 30 that continue through the closure, said Tony Fuhrmann, director of Madison County Employment and Training. Employees who stay to the end will get severance pay.

The warehouse closure will not have any effect on the Dial factory in north St. Louis, a spokesperson said. That site, which produces Renuzit air fresheners and Purex laundry detergent, was expanded in 2012.

