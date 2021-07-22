Grocer to hire 150 for new store, 250 across the company

Dierbergs Markets said it is hosting three open interview events

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis grocer is hiring 150 employees for a new store in Lake St. Louis and 250 more workers across the company.

Dierbergs Markets said Wednesday that it is hosting three open interview events, July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. The first event will focus on the grocer’s new store in Lake St. Louis at the southwest corner of Ronald Reagan Drive and Orf Road in the Shoppes of Hawk Ridge.

The other events will focus on hiring workers for other Dierbergs locations.

Because many retailers and restaurants have struggled to hire and retain workers during the pandemic, Dierbergs is offering up to a $500 hiring bonus. Also available for new workers is pay for experience, health and retirement benefits. Dierbergs said it will be ready to hire on the spot.

Available positions include cashiers, meat, deli, produce and seafood associates, and courtesy clerks. Applicants must be 16 or older.

“We’re eager to join a new community and looking for customer-friendly individuals that are ready to make a difference to the grocery shopping experience in Lake Saint Louis.” says Erica Campbell, director of human resources for Dierbergs. “However our opportunities extend throughout the organization; and we are actively hiring for 250 additional positions, including management, full-time and part-time roles.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, but it is not required.

