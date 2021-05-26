Dierbergs, McBride seek $17M in subsidies for $67M Crestwood Mall redevelopment

Plans for the site include a 70,000-square-foot grocery and additional retail and restaurant space on the western side of the property

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Dierbergs Markets and McBride Homes will seek $17 million in subsidies for a more than $67 million redevelopment of the former Crestwood Mall site in south St. Louis County, according to newly released documents.

The cost details are the first made public for the projects, plans for which were first unveiled in December. They include a 70,000-square-foot grocery and additional retail and restaurant space on the western side of the property, plus 81 single-family homes on the eastern side.

In documents submitted to the city of Crestwood, the developers said they're requesting $13.5 million in tax increment financing, which allows developers to use the rise in tax revenues from property value growth to finance projects. Another $3.5 million would come from a community improvement district that would levy a 1% sales tax on the site.

Crestwood's TIF commission will first hear the proposal on Thursday, with another public hearing on the request set for June 17.

In a letter to the city, First Bank indicated it would lend money to the project, but said that "would not be feasible without the assistance of TIF and a CID."

The project proposed by McBride and Dierbergs is the latest redevelopment plan to emerge for the former Crestwood Mall site. Most recently, St. Louis-based Walpert Properties had plans to develop "Crestwood City Center," which was to include retail, office and residential components. However, that project fell through last year, with officials saying economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were behind their decision to walk away from the development.