Grocery chain Dierbergs says it needs to fill 300 jobs, plans hiring event

The St. Louis-based chain said it will hold its annual "mega hiring" open interview event on Sept. 15

ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs Markets, one of the St. Louis region's largest employers, is looking to fill over 300 jobs and plans to host a hiring event later this month.

The St. Louis-based chain said it will hold its annual "mega hiring" open interview event on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chesterfield Double Tree Hotel on Swingley Ridge Road.

Dierbergs said its goal for the event is to fill more than 300 immediate job opportunities at production facilities, corporate office and all 26 of its stores. The grocer said the openings include posts for its new Lake St. Louis store, at the southwest corner of Ronald Reagan Drive and Orf Road in the Shoppes of Hawk Ridge, slated to open in November. Dierbergs said in July that it would hire 150 for that store alone.

Jobs include full-time and part-time entry-level positions, as well as managerial and specialized posts, officials said.

“As we prepare to open our new store, we look forward to expanding our team and creating jobs in our communities,” Erica Campbell, Dierbergs' director of talent management, said in a statement. “We’re looking for friendly people to join our family-like environment."

Dierbergs said that for a limited time, it is offering new employees a chance to earn a hiring bonus of up to $500 hiring for certain positions.

Click here for the full story.