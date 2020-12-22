Dierbergs to build new store in St. Charles County

The store is expected to open in time for the 2021 holiday season

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Dierbergs Markets has broken ground on a new store in St. Charles County.

The store, the company’s 26th, will be located at the southwest corner of Ronald Reagan Drive and Orf Road in Lake St. Louis. The 71,000-square-foot store will be next to Lowes in the Shoppes of Hawk Ridge, according to a release. The store is expected to open in time for the 2021 holiday season.

Dierbergs officials said the project also includes 17,000 square feet of adjoining retail space and two future building areas adjacent to Ronald Regan Drive. The project was recently approved by the Lake St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

“Our family is so thrilled to be building a store in Lake Saint Louis. We put a lot of thought and energy into the design of this store and think our customers will enjoy seeing it come to life.” said Greg Dierberg, president and CEO of Dierbergs Markets. “We feel the timing is right to open a location in this fast-growing community and pleased to be adding new jobs in the process.”

Click here for the full story.