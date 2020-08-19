x
Dierbergs plans virtual hiring event

The grocer said it has 100 immediate job openings across 24 area stores
ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs Markets said it will hold a virtual hiring event on Sept. 1.

The grocer said it has 100 immediate job openings across 24 area stores, plus a location in Osage Beach, and production facilities and its corporate office.

“COVID-19 has changed the landscape for all of us. We are excited to be able to meet with candidates and add to our team, all while maintaining social distancing and being as accessible as possible under the current circumstances,” Heather Siegler, Dierbergs talent acquisition manager, said in a statement.

Candidates can register for the virtual hiring event.

Dierbergs, with 2019 revenue of $725 million, employed 4,000 people as of June.

