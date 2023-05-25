Dispute over the fate of Fox Theatre is settled

Terms of the settlement, with Fox Associates buying Foxland's portion of the theater, weren't disclosed.

ST. LOUIS — The dispute over the future of the Fox Theatre in Grand Center has been settled, with Mary Strauss' firm buying out a primary property owner, leaving the company that puts on Broadway shows in control of the site.

Fox Associates, which is tied to Strauss, Lisa Baudendistel Suntrup and Julie Baudendistel Noonan, had owned a small portion of the theater property and leased the rest from Foxland Inc., tied to Charles Modlin, under a 99-year ground lease at $40,000 a year that expired in January 2025. Fox Associates had sued Foxland in 2021, claiming it wouldn't extend the lease or sell at a reasonable price. Foxland had claimed it could take over operations of the theater.

Terms of the settlement, with Fox Associates buying Foxland's portion of the theater, weren't disclosed. In a joint statement, they said that "the parties worked together to achieve this resolution and share the belief that this is the right result for the St. Louis community, as it will ensure uninterrupted Theatre operations."

