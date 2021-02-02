Dog wash business looks to enter St. Louis market

"The self wash is something we don't have a lot of in St. Louis"

ST. LOUIS — A Colorado dog wash business is looking to enter the St. Louis market, with O'Fallon, Missouri, targeted for a location.

Wag N' Wash said Amy Putzler would be the store's franchisee. Initial investments average $607,000, it said.

Putzler said she's in negotiations on a lease for a 4,000-square-foot space and that it could open in the third quarter.

Putzler, former chief human resources officer for St. Louis-based nonprofit Youth In Need, said she left that position in November 2019 to spend more time with family, then sought a new role that would allow her to bring along her dog, a Saint Berdoodle.

She said she "really liked" Wag N' Wash's concept.

"The self wash is something we don't have a lot of in St. Louis," Putzler said. "There are a few places, but it's always very backroom. (Wag N' Wash's) is very out in the open, separated but with glass windows all around it and with bright colors. It's really appealing to see."

Putzler said self-wash services can run about $20, depending on the location.

The company says it also provides fresh-baked dog treats, natural food, supplements and full-service grooming. Putzler said she enjoys baking, and so that part of the business also drew her in. Offerings include liver bites, pumpkin ravioli, and all manner of cakes, pies and muffins.