Dollar General facility in Berkeley sold as part of $64M deal

The sale comes one year after Provender Partners acquired the Berkeley building for $9.25 million

ST. LOUIS — A Berkeley cold storage facility was part of a pair of Dollar General buildings sold in a $64 million deal.

The 232,556-square-foot building at 7101 Hazelwood Ave. provides freezer, cooler and dry storage for Dollar General, which has a 10-year lease on the property.

Newport Beach, California-based Provender Partners sold the Berkeley facility and another building in San Antonio, Texas, also leased to Dollar General, for $64 million. Provender was represented by Guy Ponticiello, Robert Gibson and Will Mura of CBRE and Scott Delphey of Food Properties Group.

The buyer was not immediately disclosed.

The sale comes one year after Provender Partners acquired the Berkeley building for $9.25 million, data from real estate research firm Reonomy shows.

Provender Partners officials said they invested $6 million in both buildings and secured 10-year leases with Dollar General. It's not clear how much Provender specifically invested in the Berkeley warehouse.