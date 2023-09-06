$2B Downtown Chesterfield project receives final approval from city after compromise with developer

In a unanimous vote, the Chesterfield City Council approved Overland developer The Staenberg Group’s planned $2 billion redevelopment, known as Downtown Chesterfield. The project, with more than 2,500 apartments, will create an urban city center in Chesterfield, a suburb that has never before had a downtown. In the weeks before the final vote, The Staenberg Group paused the project after some officials took steps toward capping the number of apartments allowed in the development, but the council showed its support in a preliminary reading in August.