ST. LOUIS — The Westin St. Louis will open a new restaurant in its first-floor retail space after an extensive renovation and rebranding.

Quattro Trattoria + Pizzeria will replace Clark Street Grill, located at 811 Spruce Street, just in time for the St. Louis Cardinals' home opener April 4. Clark Street Grill, which opened 18 years ago, closed its doors in December.

The new restaurant space can accommodate 140 guests and will serve simple and fresh Italian dishes, officials said.

"We were able to open the space up and relocate the 30-seat bar closer to the action at 8th and Clark streets so that guests now have a view of the stadium," Lance Misner, general manager of the hotel, said in a statement. "Expanding the space also gave us the opportunity to install doors directly into the bar from the street — making it a perfect spot to visit before, during or after baseball games."

