Downtown restaurants were big winners from City SC's home opener, new data show

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants near the new Major League Soccer stadium were big beneficiaries of St. Louis City SC's home opener, according to new data.

Schlafly's Tap Room, Maggie O'Brien's, The Pitch and Syberg's Market together counted more than 12,000 visitors on March 4, when City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.

And 33,600 people visited CityPark, the soccer team's stadium. That number includes ticket holders and others who hung out around the stadium for the day's festivities.

Nearly 50,000 people, then, visited the area in and around CityPark, said Emerald Capital Strategic Partners, a St. Louis consulting firm that's part of Green Street and uses geofenced traffic data to understand visitor numbers.

Schlafly's Tap Room counted 5,200 visitors March 4, Emerald said, up 426% over the same Saturday in 2022.

