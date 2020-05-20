These two downtown St. Louis establishments are closing for good

After closing dining on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the businesses did not offer takeout service

ST. LOUIS — A Mexican restaurant and hockey bar in the Park Pacific Building in downtown St. Louis have permanently closed.

Vaya Con Dillas and The Note Bar, both at 200 N. 13th St., will not reopen, said Jessie Kemp, property manager for the building. She said after closing dining on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the businesses did not offer takeout service.

"I'm sure they're going to be leased out," she said of the space.

The Lawrence Group owns the property, which also contains the Park Pacific Apartments and KMOX owner Entercom.

Vaya Con Dillas and The Note Bar opened in October 2018, according to their website. Ryan Hecht was chef.

In addition to closing dining rooms, COVID-19 orders put a halt to sporting events; the St. Louis Blues' home, Enterprise Center, is just southwest of the Park Pacific.

Restaurants and bars in the city of St. Louis were allowed to reopen for diners on Monday, but with restrictions.