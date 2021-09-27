Downtown gets 500 more 'smart lights'

The lights can be turned up to near daylight level such as when people are walking to their cars after a sporting event or concert

ST. LOUIS — Another 500 LED lights have been installed in downtown St. Louis, part of a push to replace all 2,300 cobra-head lights in the neighborhood. So far, 1,000 have been installed.

The push for new lighting began under nonprofit Downtown STL Inc., but has continued under its successor organization, private-sector business group Greater St. Louis Inc.

The lights, it said, can be turned up to near daylight level such as when people are walking to their cars after a sporting event or concert. The color LED strips on each pole can also be customized to match events, Greater said.

The second phase saw lights installed along the Gateway Mall, the Central Business District between Eighth Street and Interstate 44, and near the America's Center convention complex. The first phase included lights along Market Street, and on the streets south of Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center, to Union Station.

Greater said the updates jive with a plan for downtown, unveiled last year, that advocated changes to street life and infrastructure.