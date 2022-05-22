Drive-thru coffee location opening in St. Peters this month

The drive-thru will offer coffee drinks and an all-day breakfast menu that features breakfast burritos, quiche and frittata bites, cinnamon rolls and more.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A Washington, Missouri-based drive-thru coffee concept is set to open this week in St. Peters at the 5230 MO-94 parking lot, on the JBloom Designs corporate campus.

Exit 11 Drive-Thru Coffee House has a 10-year lease agreement with JLBloom Designs, and for the past few months, owners and founders Angela and Scott Garland have been overseeing construction on Exit 11's building.

Erin Raedeke, Exit 11’s public relations director, said the location is stocked and ready to go. It's now waiting on permits to be approved by St. Charles County.

The drive-thru will offer coffee drinks and an all-day breakfast menu that features breakfast burritos, quiche and frittata bites, cinnamon rolls and more. Exit 11 also roasts its own coffee beans at its Washington roasting facility, which opened in 2021.

This will be the fourth drive-thru location for Exit 11 and the first opened outside of Franklin County.

Exit 11 Drive-Thru Coffee House opened its first location in 2015, a brick-and-mortar coffee house with indoor dining in Washington. Since then, the business has seen success in rural communities with a small population, according to Raedeke.

To “try out” a drive-thru only business model, the Garlands opened their first drive-thru only location in 2018, using just concession trailers, according to a release.

By the end of 2020, Exit 11 had three drive-thru locations in Franklin County, in Washington and Union, according to Raedeke.

Read the rest of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.