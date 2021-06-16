Food blog Eater names the 20 'essential' St. Louis restaurants

The list of restaurants was curated by Holly Fann, a St. Louis-based food writer

ST. LOUIS — Popular food news and dining guide blog Eater has picked what it says are 20 "essential" St. Louis-area restaurants as part of a guide to the best restaurants across the country.

The list of restaurants was curated by Holly Fann, a St. Louis-based food writer. Fann selected restaurants from Ballwin to Lafayette Square, touching on everything from delicious cocktails to a small Asian bistro inside the Pan-Asian Supermarket.

"If good food exists anywhere in the 314, St. Louisans will come," Fann said of the area's food scene. "Perhaps it's a reflection of the breadth of the city's culinary talent, bolstered in recent years by chefs with impressive resumes from high-profile restaurants in New York and Los Angeles who have opened their own places in St. Louis, where the cost of launching a new venture — not to mention the cost of living — is markedly lower than on either coast."

Here's a sampling of the restaurants you'll find on the list:

Nudo House: A fast-casual Asian fusion restaurant with two locations, in Creve Coeur and University City.

Olive + Oak: A Webster Groves restaurant owned by Mark Hinkle and Greg Ortyl that features American classics and cocktails.

Balkan Treat Box: Edo and Loryn Nalic opened Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves after running a successful food truck by the same name.

Casa Don Alfonso: Italian restaurateur Mario Iaccarino opened his first U.S. restaurant inside The Ritz-Carlton in Clayton earlier this year.

Gioia's Deli: This sandwich shop, owned and operated by Alex Donley, produces St. Louis' favorite hot salami sandwich at locations on The Hill and in Creve Coeur.