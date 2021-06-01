Eckert's family farm to open summer market in St. Louis County

Eckert's will occupy the former Lucky's Market space in Rock Hill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Eckert’s Inc., the pick-your-own produce farm and retail operation in Metro East, plans to again open a seasonal market this summer in St. Louis County, but in a new space.

Eckert's will occupy the former Lucky's Market space in Rock Hill. Lucky's Market closed the store, its only St. Louis-area location, last year among dozens of closings nationwide after it filed for bankruptcy in January.

The Rock Hill location, at 9530 Manchester Road, is owned by Market at McKnight I LLC, an entity affiliated with Jonathan Browne's Novus Development.

“We are excited about the opportunity to sell our homegrown items and Country Store favorites inside the old Lucky’s Market on Manchester," Chris Eckert, president of Eckert's Inc., told the Business Journal in an emailed statement. "We hope to open mid-late June and will be open through the end of August.”

He said Eckert's would have about 20 employees at the Rock Hill location.a

"We are leasing the entire store but will only display a portion of the retail floor. We will expand the space as business demands it," Eckert said. "We will have our tree-ripened peaches, homegrown blackberries, homegrown seasonal veggies, fresh baked items, Eckert jams, jellies, salsa, cider, dressings and more."

Click here for the full story.