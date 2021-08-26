Edge@West brings new type of office space to suburbs in Creve Coeur

Rather than focusing on individual workers like traditional co-working companies, Edison provides flexible, turnkey office space for small companies

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A speculative office building built during the COVID-19 pandemic in Creve Coeur is creating a new type of suburban space designed around the needs of employees, starting with the first location of flexible office space company Edison Spaces outside of Kansas City.

Rather than focusing on individual workers like traditional co-working companies, Edison provides flexible, turnkey office space for small companies without any long-term commitments.

The company opened its third location and first outside of Kansas City Aug. 1 in Edge@West, a $35 million, four-story, 110,000-square-foot Class A office space at 12645 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur developed by Larry Chapman and his company, Seneca Commercial Real Estate. Seneca sold the building in March for $27 million to an affiliate of Larson Capital Management.

Edge@West is 82% leased and is in talks with tenants about the remaining three spaces. The buildout for Edison Spaces and its 38 fully furnished office suites spanning nearly 20,000 square feet is estimated at $1.1 million. The turnkey suites can fit companies up to eight employees.

Aside from being built on spec during a pandemic and opening earlier this year, Edge@West distinguishes itself by bringing open floor plans and amenities that are more typically found in startup spaces, like the city's Cortex district or T-REX incubator, to the suburbs.

The feel inside Edge@West is definitely not that of “your grandpa’s law office,” Chapman told the Business Journal. A similar level of amenities could be found at office spaces in California, but the developer believes that they’re unique in St. Louis buildings already constructed.

Edison Spaces and the development’s larger office tenants, including an entire floor leased by worldwide insurance company FM Global, will share the common areas that make Edge@West a unique workplace.