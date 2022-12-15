Metro East Sugarfire location to close. Here's what will replace it.

“We said from the get-go that we were going to give it two years and re-evaluate,” owner Ryan High said. “That’s exactly what we did.”

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Owners of the Sugarfire barbecue restaurant in Edwardsville last week said they will be closing its doors at the end of the year, with plans to open a new restaurant and cocktail concept in the space next year.

“We said from the get-go that we were going to give it two years and re-evaluate,” owner Ryan High said. “That’s exactly what we did.”

The restaurant, located at 2323 Plum St. in Edwardsville and referred to as Sugarfire 618, is situated across a shared patio from craft beer taproom Global Brew Tap House, which High also owns.

It was opened in 2019 by franchisee Matt Martin in what was then the new IronWorks retail development. High, who opened Global Brew in 2010, acquired the Sugarfire franchise at the end of 2020.

“It takes a lot to open the doors on a daily basis,” he said. “It was a challenge for us to maintain the brand integrity without compromising anything, and we didn’t see it being sustainable for the long term.”

The cost of labor at the restaurant, which High said has a payroll of 36 employees, is high. Additionally, food and production costs have grown significantly, with High adding that he could only raise food prices to a certain point before it would drive away too many customers.

In place of Sugarfire, High is developing a new concept called Brick + Bramble, which is designed to complement Global Brew as a beverage-first, food-second establishment.

When Brick + Bramble opens, sometime in March of next year, it will feature a more efficient menu and a smaller staff – between 15 and 18 people, High said.

The space’s transformation to Brick + Bramble will also include some updates. High said he plans to demolish some existing walls and refresh the space, and that the focal point of the new space will be a large, prominent bar near its entry.

