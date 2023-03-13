Take a look inside St. Louis marketing firm's new colorful Grand Center office

The office features over 1,200 Slinkys hanging from the ceiling and a unique glaze that reflects light off office windows like stained glass.

ST. LOUIS — The new office of St. Louis-based marketing firm Elasticity was intended to be as eclectic as the Grand Center Arts District that surrounds it, featuring design elements such as over 1,200 Slinkys hanging from the ceiling and a unique glaze that reflects light off office windows like stained glass.

The downtown firm, founded in 2009, officially moved Jan. 1 to its new location at 3333 Washington Ave. The building also is home to the Sophie’s arts-themed lounge and headquarters of other arts-themed organizations.

The agency's client list includes GoDaddy, Mastercard, Rawlings, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys. The firm is headquartered in St. Louis with additional offices in Dallas; Denver; and Louisville, Kentucky.

Elasticity moved to the smaller, upgraded space from the previous two floors it leased at 1008 Locust St. downtown, downsizing from about 12,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet of office space.

