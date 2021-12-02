Electric vehicle mandates for new construction, rehabs coming to St. Louis

"The City will make using electric vehicles easier and more attractive, which helps cut down on gas vehicle emissions that are harmful to our residents’ health"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Thursday she's signed a series of bills mandating electric vehicle readiness and charging stations in new construction and certain rehab projects.

“With this legislation, the City will make using electric vehicles easier and more attractive, which helps cut down on gas vehicle emissions that are harmful to our residents’ health," Krewson said in a statement.

Ameren Missouri is ramping up an incentive program aimed at boosting the number of electric vehicle charging stations in the area, as estimates see the transportation mode growing in popularity.

The city mandates begin in January 2022 and will be implemented over time through January 2025, Krewson's office said.

The bills call for some projects to be electric vehicle "ready," which includes panel capacity, conduit and wiring. That could cost $750 to $2,000 each for new, multifamily construction and $1,500 to $10,000 in retrofits, city documents said.

Other projects must install actual charging stations, costing $1,200 to $3,000 each for new, multifamily construction and $10,000 to $12,000 for retrofits, the city said.

The cost for one- to four-family residential, the city said, can range from $380 for an EV-ready outlet and $800 to $1,170 for charging stations.

The city is mandating that:

Beginning in January 2022: single family (new construction) have one electric vehicle ready space per dwelling unit.

Beginning in January 2022: multifamily residential (new construction and rehabs of more than 50% of building area) have one electric vehicle ready space for five to 20 parking spaces; two electric vehicles spaces and one charging station for 21 to 49 parking spaces; and if 50 or more parking spaces exist, 5% of them be electric vehicle ready and 2% have charging stations.