Emerson acquires Italian technology firm Progea Group

ST. LOUIS — Emerson Electric said Thursday it has completed its acquisition of an Italian technology firm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquired firm, Progea Group, provides software for industrial automation. That includes internet of things (IoT), plant analytics, human machine interface and supervisory control and data acquisition technology. Based in Modena, Italy, Progea has about 55 employees.

In a news release, Ferguson-based Emerson (NYSE: EMR) said its acquisition bolsters the technology and engineering firm’s software portfolio, specifically for the manufacturing, infrastructure and building automation markets.

“The acquisition of Progea strengthens our ability to provide customers with an integrated package of control, visualization and IoT to help our customers improve overall equipment efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Progea’s capability and expertise in machine and plant-level visualization and analytics provide customers with a flexible, scalable solution for their programmable logic controller (PLC) applications in discrete and hybrid markets.”

Emerson's Automation Solutions division, which develops technology used by manufacturers to improve production efficiency, is one of Emerson’s two primary business units. It produced $12.2 billion of the company’s $18.4 billion fiscal 2019 revenue.

