Endangered Wolf Center hires former 'Wild Kingdom' host as education director

EUREKA, Mo. — The Endangered Wolf Center has hired Stephanie Arne, a former host of the "Wild Kingdom" TV series, as its new director of education.

Located in Eureka, Missouri, the center works to preserve and protect Mexican wolves, red wolves and other wild canid species. It is not only a research center, but is open to visitors and for educational outreach.

Arne is a public speaker on conservation and sustainability, a media producer and wildlife conservationist who has worked in more than 20 countries. She served as a host for Mutual of Omaha's "Wild Kingdom" YouTube program from 2013 to 2018, writing and presenting stories on wildlife ranging from bears to penguins.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences from South Dakota State University in Brookings. She sits on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Commission on Education and Communication and on the advisory board of the Alaska SeaLife Center.

In addition to her new post, Arne is a conservation ambassador for and contributor to CuriosityStream, a documentary streaming service, and a brand ambassador for Scubapro diving equipment.

In 2013, she co-founded The Creative Animal Foundation, a nonprofit working to advance science through educational programs.

Among Arne's previous posts were education roles at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, San Diego Zoo, Sea World Entertainment in San Diego, and Honolulu Zoo Society. She has led snorkel whale shark expeditions and reef trips in Australia.