Energizer CEO announces retirement; successor named

ST. LOUIS — Energizer Holdings CEO Alan Hoskins has informed the company of his decision to retire, effective Jan. 1, 2021, officials said Thursday morning. The company's board of directors has selected Mark LaVigne, president and chief operating officer of Energizer, to succeed Hoskins as its next CEO.

Hoskins will continue to serve as director and as an advisor to the company until Sept. 30, 2021. The board has plans to nominate LaVigne for election as director at the company's annual shareholders' meeting, officials said.

"Alan is an exceptional leader who has guided Energizer through an extraordinary transformation into a stand-alone public company and a global consumer products leader with a strong foundation for long-term success," Pat Moore, independent chairman of the board, said in a statement. "He has had a notable nearly four-decade-long career at our company, and during his time as CEO, has led the Energizer team through two strategic acquisitions and in building enduring brands, a global infrastructure and strong supplier and customer relationships."

Hoskins has served as CEO of Energizer since 2015 and has played a key role in Energizer's growth and transformation, establishing the company as a standalone public company. He also oversaw two of the company's most transformational acquisitions of Spectrum Brands' battery and portable lighting and global auto care businesses, officials said.

The company said Hoskins' focus on talent and culture has "instilled diversity as a key value across the organization, with almost half of the company's critical roles now held by women and people of color."

As a result of his leadership, the company has seen five consecutive years of organic sales growth and significant net sales and is positioned to generate long-term shareholder value in the future, officials said.

