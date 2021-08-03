Enterprise gives St. Louis employees $450,000 in gift cards to support local restaurants

The Clayton-based rental car giant said it invested a total $8 million directed at more than 9,500 neighborhoods where its employees live and work nationwide

ST. LOUIS — Enterprise Holdings on Friday distributed $100 gift cards to each of its 4,500 St. Louis-area employees for use at 13 restaurants spread across the metro area.

The privately held Clayton-based rental car giant said it invested a total $8 million directed at more than 9,500 neighborhoods where its employees live and work nationwide, including places such as Detroit and South Florida.

CEO Chrissy Taylor, in a post on LinkedIn, said the initiative was the company's way of recognizing Employee Appreciation Day while directing support to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

"Enterprise began as a small business, and we owe much of our success to families and fellow businesses in the thousands of cities and towns we serve," said Taylor, who took over as CEO last year. "We look forward to paying it forward to others hard hit by the pandemic because when we invest in them, we live out one of our company’s guiding principles: Strengthen our communities, one neighborhood at a time."

The company said it distributed the $100 gift cards to both part- and full-time employees Friday. In St. Louis, the cards were good for meals from these local restaurants:

Five Aces Bar-B-Que in the Shaw neighborhood

Crown Candy Kitchen in the city's Old North neighborhood

Bait in the Central West End

Russell's, with locations on Macklind and in Fenton

Gioia's Deli, which has locations in The Hill and Creve Coeur

The Block in Webster Groves