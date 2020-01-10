Entertainment company closes on deal to buy Chesterfield plot

iFly, which has 40 locations across the country, offers guests a simulated skydiving experience in a vertical wind tunnel

ST. LOUIS — Austin, Texas-based iFly indoor skydiving has closed on its acquisition of nearly 4 acres in Chesterfield, the site of its first St. Louis-area location.

An entity affiliated with the entertainment company bought 16839 N Outer Road A Road for $1.2 million from Summit Outer Forty Investors LLC, according to real estate data firm Reonomy.

The property is located in a growing entertainment destination, with such draws as The Staenberg Group's redevelopment of the outlet mall, now called The District, and Topgolf just west of where iFly is to be built. Tim Lowe of TSG said Main Event and The Factory, an entertainment center and music venue, is slated to open in spring or summer of 2021.

iFly, which has 40 locations across the country, offers guests a simulated skydiving experience in a vertical wind tunnel. iFly did not respond to a request for comment. The Business Journal first reported the company's interest in Chesterfield in 2019.

It's unknown when the location will open. St. Louis County is currently reviewing a building permit for iFly for $9 million, according to public records.