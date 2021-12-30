Eureka receives largest land donation in its history, for a new 200-acre park next to Meramec River

The new park will include nature trails, bike trails, lake activities and potential access to the Meramec River.

EUREKA, Mo. — The city of Eureka has received the largest land donation in its history, land next to the Meramec River that will be used for a park.

Eureka has negotiated an agreement with Ruprecht Building Materials Co. to donate more than 201 acres, the city said. The deal closed Thursday, after the Eureka Board of Aldermen approved the donation Dec. 21. The property, which was appraised at $2.6 million in November and is in the flood plain south of the Meramec River and east of Eureka High School, will be restricted for use as a park, the city said in a news release.

The city has begun the process of assessing best uses for the land, but it will be a park with nature trails, bike trails, lake activities at the three lakes on the site, other natural recreation activities and potential access to the Meramec River, according to the release.

“There is simply huge potential for this property and the surrounding area,” the city said, adding, “This is a wise and proper use of property that borders the Meramec River, and will greatly help the City’s efforts to mitigate storm and river flooding.”

Ruprecht owner Nathan McKean also owns Breckenridge Materials, a large concrete company with a location in Eureka. The city said McKean “truly is excited about this donation and the potential for Eureka.”

Eureka assesses a half-cent sales tax for parks and stormwater that can potentially be used to fund maintenance at the park, but it is too early to know about annual costs to operate the site, the city said.

The city acquired 10 acres next to the site two years ago, Mayor Sean Flower said in a statement. He compared the uses coming to the new park with those currently at Creve Coeur Park, although Eureka’s park and lakes will have a “much more natural setting” than the county park at Creve Coeur Lake, he said.