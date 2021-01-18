$23M senior development planned in Eureka

Summerville of St. Andrew's will include walking paths connecting households, common spaces with bocce ball and pickleball courts, gazebos and fire pits

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based nonprofit said it has broken ground on a $23 million senior living development in Eureka.

St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors System is building the Summerville of St. Andrew's, a "neighborhood-style development" with 96 one- and two-bedroom units spread across 24 four-unit cottages. It's adjacent to the existing St. Andrew's at Francis Place, a skilled nursing and memory care facility located at 300 Forby Road.

The Summerville property was already owned by St. Andrew's Resources and the Ursuline Sisters, a women's religious order. The nonprofit and the Ursuline Sisters are both sponsoring the project, officials said.

St. Andrew's Resources said four of the Sommerville cottages could be completed this summer, with a graduated completion schedule until spring 2022. Bingman Construction of Wright City, the project's general contractor, began working on the development in November.

It said Sommerville will also include walking paths connecting households, plus common spaces with bocce ball and pickleball courts, gazebos and fire pits. A neighborhood clubhouse and bar are also planned, offering social space as well as communal meals produced by a combination of an in-house culinary team and partnerships with about a dozen local restaurants.

The leader of St. Andrew's Resources, President and CEO Mary Alice Ryan, said in a statement that the "pocket neighborhoods" concept "will promote socialization, health, and interaction and provide residents flexibility and convenience to come and go as they please."