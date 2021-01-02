Ex-legislator at heart of County leadership fight lands $89,000 government job

Page's office said Rochelle Walton Gray was hired by the Health Department "to bolster the County's response to the pandemic, focusing on the vaccine rollout."

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis County legislator who's at the heart of a bitter leadership dispute has landed an $89,000-a-year job with the county.

County Executive Sam Page's administration said Friday it had hired former Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray as a COVID-19 vaccine community outreach coordinator.

He announced Gray's hiring in a news release touting the tapping of "nearly 20 community leaders with deep roots in north St. Louis County." It's to "ensure all residents are connected to the latest Covid-19 information," the statement said. Page said earlier this week the county would open its first mass vaccination site at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College, in Ferguson.

A spokesman for Page, Doug Moore, said Gray's responsibilities include working with the health department "to plan and implement vaccine education, vaccine acceptance and other community outreach programs, particularly with respect to communities at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and at high risk of negative health outcomes after acquiring COVID-19."

Gray also previously served as a state representative for eight years.

A member of the County Council since 2016, Walton Gray was defeated in the August Democratic primary by Shalonda Webb, who went onto win the fourth district seat in November.