Second generation brings new energy to furniture dealer Facilitec

The family-owned business is one of the largest furniture dealers, as well as one of the largest women- and minority-owned companies, in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent work-from-home adjustment, is likely one of the worst times to be a corporate furniture dealer.

But Facilitec has learned to adapt in this new, hopefully temporary climate, and is on track to meet 2020 goals thanks to pre-pandemic contracts, company officials said.

“We’re still navigating COVID. It's one of those things that every day you wake up, and you're ready for some more information to get put in front of you so you can make what you hope is a more educated decision,” said Tony Randazzo, vice president of sales strategies and the second generation of the Randazzo family to work at Facilitec.

The family-owned business is one of the largest furniture dealers, as well as one of the largest women- and minority-owned companies, in the St. Louis region with $12.98 million in 2019 revenue. That's a long way from when Randazzo's mother, Georgina Randazzo, started Facilitec in 1993 with her husband, Mark Randazzo, with just $2,000 in savings.

Georgina started Facilitec after having worked for a competing furniture company where most of her sales leads involved government agencies. Georgina leveraged those contacts when Facilitec launched and has grown to service other markets, including corporations and health care. The company, which helps clients create a conducive and productive environment based on their needs, is associated with Teknion, a Canada-based global furniture manufacturer that gives them access to hundreds of products and insights to trends.

But despite her experience, Georgina and Mark were considering closing the business just two years after opening due to a lack of clients and taking new jobs in Dallas.