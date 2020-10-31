Fairmount Park wins approval for sports wagering, gambling operations

The moves by the Illinois Gaming Board come after Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year signed legislation that allows for gambling operations at horse racetracks

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Fairmount Park is one step closer to becoming a “racino.”

The Illinois Gaming Board on Thursday approved the Collinsville horse track for a Master Sports Wagering License and provided Fairmount Park with “preliminary suitable” status for having casino games at its venue, according to sports betting website SportsHandle.

The moves by the Illinois Gaming Board come after Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year signed legislation that allows for gambling operations at horse racetracks, a component for which Fairmount Park’s leadership had long lobbied to generate additional revenue.

In a social media post, Fairmount Park said the approval from the Illinois Gaming Board means it can “take the next steps toward our racino development.”

“This puts us another step closer to being the first racino, in Southern Illinois. We will be able to offer entertainment from live horse racing, sports wagering, full casino gaming and new and exciting dining opportunities, all at one location,” the horse track said in the Facebook post.

