ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open a new location Tuesday in Edwardsville. The fast-casual restaurant chain's new location is at 2204 Troy Road in front of Schnucks.

"The Troy Road retail corridor has a steady flow of traffic through the area and is home to a wide variety of retail businesses and restaurants that makes it a great next stop for Freddy's," said Randy Simon, Freddy's president and CEO.

The 3,476-square-foot restaurant can accommodate 106 guests and has additional patio seating and a drive-thru window. Freddy's new Edwardsville location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Freddy's in Edwardsville joins seven existing locations in the St. Louis area.

