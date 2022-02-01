Fast-casual restaurant to open St. Charles County location

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, the fast-casual restaurant chain, will open its newest St. Louis-area location Wednesday.
The new location, at 1510 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville, is a 2,957-square-foot, free-standing restaurant that seats 88, with additional seating on its patio. The new Wentzville location, which also has a drive-thru, will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Eric Cole, owner of the franchise opening the Wentzville location, said in a statement, "We’re a convenient stop for area shoppers to grab a quick bite to eat, and we’re also a great spot for friends and families to meet up.”
Cole's franchise also opened the Freddy's location in Ellisville in September.
Including the new restaurant, Freddy's has 13 St. Louis-area stores: Collinsville, Edwardsville and Shiloh in Metro East, and Cottleville, Creve Coeur, Ellisville, Florissant, O'Fallon, Bridgeton, St. Peters (two), south St. Louis County and Wentzville.
