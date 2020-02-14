ST. LOUIS — A fast-growing technology consulting firm based in Michigan said this week it has opened an office in the St. Louis region.

The new St. Louis office is one of five new locations for Altimetrik, which provides business and technology consulting services. Altimetrik’s four other new offices are located in Tokyo, Vancouver, Bangalore and Detroit.

The consulting firm said it opened its local office, located in Dardenne Prairie, in December and plans to hold a formal opening event in the next few weeks. The office currently has about 45 employees.

“As we continue to expand our footprint we intend to grow to these numbers to meet client demand,” said Farooqui Mohammed Yousufuddin, chief transformation officer - east at Altimetrik.

Altimetrik’s expansion comes amid a period of rapid growth for the Southfield, Michigan-based firm, which said its revenue and headcount have climbed 25% and 40%, respectively, in the past year. The company has 2,500 employees and 18 offices globally.

Altimetrik said its St. Louis operations help better position the firm to “key global clients.” The company, founded in 2012, declined to disclose those clients. The company said it was also drawn to the region because of its employee base.

“St. Louis and the neighboring area has a great technology talent pool which is essential for managing and delivering results in support of our customers in their digital transformation journey. We look to tap into local talent in St. Louis to help us grow and meet the increasing level of work with our clients in the area,” said Yousufuddin.

