Fenton Logistics Park signs deal for retailer's first St. Louis location

Wally's will have more than 35,000 square feet of space dedicated to food and retail offerings in addition to 68 gas pumps

ST. LOUIS — A new travel center brand has selected the Fenton Logistics Park for its first St. Louis-area location.

That brand, Wally's, will have more than 35,000 square feet of space dedicated to food and retail offerings in addition to 68 gas pumps and five electric vehicle charging stations. Wally's signed a long-term lease to occupy a nearly 8-acre site at Fenton Logistics Park, on Interstate 44 near the I-270 interchange.

It marks the first location in the St. Louis region for Wally's, which launched earlier this year in Pontiac, Illinois.

“We’re excited to bring the Wally’s experience to the St. Louis area and specifically to Fenton,” Michael Rubenstein, president and CEO of Wally’s, said in a statement. “By offering convenience, friendly service and plenty of food, beverage and retail options, we’re confident Wally’s will become a fast favorite among Fenton Logistics Park tenants, local residents and travelers alike.”

The travel center also marks Fenton Logistics Park's first retail development. Owned and developed by Clayton-based U.S. Capital Development, the park is home a mix of industrial and office tenants including BASF, BJC Medical Group, 1st Phorm, Hubbell Killark, CoreLink, Beckwood Press, Alkem Laboratories, Nexius and Skin Specialty Solutions.

Click here for the full story.