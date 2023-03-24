Ferguson-Florissant schools lost hundreds of students this year, Pattonville schools grew

Total enrollment at St. Louis’ largest school districts fell by just 0.1% from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year.

ST. LOUIS — Total enrollment at St. Louis’ largest school districts fell by just 0.1% from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year, from 263,893 students to 263,623, according to data submitted by school districts to the Business Journal.

About half the 25 school districts, 12 districts, saw enrollment increase and the other half saw enrollment decline. But for most districts, the changes were minimal — 16 of the 25 school districts on our List reported enrollment gains or losses of around 2%, sometimes reflecting an increase or loss of fewer than 10 students.

Pattonville School District, which includes Bridgeton, St. Ann, Maryland Heights and parts of Creve Coeur, increased enrollment this year by 7.1%, while the Ferguson-Florissant School District's enrollment declined 5.3%.

Pattonville School District:

Enrollment in 2022-23: 6,308

One-year enrollment change: +7.1%, or a gain of 419 students

Ferguson-Florissant School District:

Enrollment in 2022-23: 9,550

One-year enrollment change: -5.3%, or a loss of 533 students

