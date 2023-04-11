Fewer sales, continued price increases in St. Louis' residential real estate market

Local prices have continued to climb, though national home prices were lower year-over-year for the first time in more than a decade.

ST. LOUIS — Fewer homes are selling in St. Louis city and county, but prices continue to climb.

St. Louis Realtors said pending sales in March were down 16% from the same month in 2022, while closed sales were off 13.4%. Year to date, those figures were off 15.2% and 18.9% from the same period in 2022.

Month to month, there has been more sales activity nationally, Realtors said.

Existing U.S. home sales rose 14.5% from February to March, the first monthly gain in 12 months. "The sudden uptick in sales activity stems from contracts signed toward the beginning of the year, when mortgage rates dipped to the low 6% range, causing a surge in homebuyer activity," it said.

New local listings in March totaled 1,726, off 13.4% from the same month last year. Year to date, that figure was off 12%.

Local prices have continued to climb, though national home prices were lower year-over-year for the first time in more than a decade, Realtors said.

