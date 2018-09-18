ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL -- Chris Goodson’s Fields Foods grocery has plans to open a new store in an apartment building in Downtown West.

Goodson, principal of Gilded Age, said the roughly 16,000-square-foot store would open in early 2019. It will take up about two-thirds of the ground floor of the 168-unit Monogram on Washington apartment building at 1706 Washington Ave.

The new Fields Foods location will be the second grocery store in St. Louis' central business district, joining Schnuck Markets' Culinaria at Ninth and Olive.

City records show that an application has been submitted for a $900,000 building permit for interior and exterior alterations at the site. Paric Corp. is general contractor on the project.

