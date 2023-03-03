Developer says financing in place for $200M first phase of $1.2B Chouteau's Landing project

The Gateway South project has financing in place for phase 1, which would primarily consist of the historic rehab of the Crunden-Martin building complex.

ST. LOUIS — A massive $1.2 billion project on the downtown riverfront has financing for its $200 million first phase, according to the developer.

The Gateway South project has financing in place for phase 1, which would primarily consist of the historic rehab of the Crunden-Martin building complex south of the Gateway Arch, said the developer, Greg Gleicher, CEO of New York-based firm Good Developments Group.

The seven former factory buildings, which are brick and take up more than a full city block, would be converted to more modern industrial uses as the first part of a proposed construction innovation district that would anchor the larger redevelopment. One is located at 812 S. Second St.

The 94-acre project from New York-based developer Good Developments Group, spanning three city neighborhoods south of the Arch to Soulard, would revolve around the new construction innovation district and factories that produce modular construction parts in a bid to modernize construction processes. Future recreation and entertainment districts are also included in a 10-year plan.

