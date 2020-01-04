ST. LOUIS — Dr. Sonny Saggar, fired as St. Alexius Hospital's CEO last week, returned Monday as the hospital's chief strategy officer, he said. Saggar said he will also serve as director of the hospital's emergency department and its COVID-19 task force.

He said the hospital's court-appointed trustee, Carol Fox, asked him to return after saying she was eliminating the CEO position because it "was creating a lot of confusion." A bankruptcy court gave Fox command of St. Alexius last month amid allegations that owner Americore's CEO, Grant White, was under criminal and civil investigation and could not properly manage the hospital and other facilities.

Fox didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I do believe that trustee Fox has her heart in the right place," Saggar said. "I do believe she cares about the community and has everyone's best interest at heart. She's trying to optimize things and get the hospital sold to a reputable operator."

Saggar said St. Alexius is ready to accept homeless people who've been affected by the coronavirus at the old Lutheran Hospital building, situated at St. Alexius' Jefferson campus. Saggar and Fox previously indicated that the city of St. Louis was exploring using the facility.

Saggar said the empty building, which totals 350,000 square feet across four floors, could house about 96 people. The facility would be administered by the city, he said, for patients who require quarantine, monitoring or just a place to go.

