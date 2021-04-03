The firms that helped an 'underdog' reach the St. Louis mayoral runoff

A look at Spencer's campaign expenses reveals who helped her overcome big obstacles, including that she had never before run citywide

ST. LOUIS — By her own admission, Cara Spencer faced an uphill climb.

"I'm the underdog," she said Tuesday. "I raised the least, had to raise my name recognition and have the least experience doing this sort of thing."

But, to the surprise of many, and in defiance of public polls, the St. Louis alderwoman advanced Tuesday night beyond a city mayoral primary, which employed "approval" voting for the first time, and will face Treasurer Tishaura Jones in an April 6 general election runoff. It will determine who will serve as the next mayor.

Three-time mayoral candidate Lewis Reed, president of the Board of Aldermen, lost out, as did businessman Andrew Jones. Both were seen as running to the right of Jones and Spencer, self-described progressives.

"I'm surprised, but not overwhelmingly," said Terry Jones, professor emeritus at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, citing the recent preference of city voters for progressive candidates, such as U.S. Rep. Cori Bush. Spencer won 10 of 28 wards Tuesday, with Tishaura Jones taking 18.

A look at Spencer's campaign expenses reveals who helped her overcome big obstacles, including that she had never before run citywide. She was first elected alderwoman of the 20th ward, which includes parts of the Cherokee Street business district, in 2015.

The Spencer campaign paid a Chicago firm, Dover Strategy Group, more than $158,000 in January and February.

The company, which didn't respond to a request for comment, touts its work on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2019 campaign. It said it helped boost Lightfoot's social media presence, knowing it would "help Lightfoot counter the overwhelming financial resources of the incumbent mayor and, later, a field of better-funded opponents."

Dover also quotes former Kansas City Mayor Sly James, who left office in 2019, as saying Dover "has been by my side..."

"From campaign strategy and tactics to direct mail and digital communications, they have been trusted advisors and valued team members," James said. Spencer relied heavily on direct mail and also ran television ads.