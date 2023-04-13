Illinois-based First Bankers Trust Co. plans to open St. Charles County loan production office

A site has not been chosen and it's unclear when it will open, said Kyle Beckman, the bank's director of marketing.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An Illinois-based bank plans to open its first office in Missouri, with the goal of tapping into suburban growth in the St. Louis metro area.

First Bankers Trust Co. plans to open a loan production office in St. Charles County. A site has not been chosen and it's unclear when it will open, said Kyle Beckman, the bank's director of marketing. The Quincy, Illinois-based bank has hired Clay Shackelford as its market president and Thursday was his first day.

A Weldon Spring resident, Shackelford is working from the the Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters, where he is a member, and also the bank’s loan production office in O’Fallon, Illinois, until a brick-and-mortar office opens. His focus is on making commercial and real estate loans in St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

