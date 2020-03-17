ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles City-County Library has revealed more details about its newest branch, set to open in spring 2021.

The library system's new branch, the redevelopment of the former 6 North Cafe in Wentzville, will have drive-thru services and outdoors spaces — amenities unique from its other western locations, officials said.

Plans call for the 3,300-square-foot space to be designed with flexibility in mind, with movable shelving units, a multipurpose room featuring sliding glass walls, and portable computing stations that give patrons the opportunity to work throughout the library. Self-service and after-hours lending will be available, as well as classes and events.

The renovation is slated to start in July and wrap up by next spring. Product Architecture + Design is the architecture firm on the project, and Landmark Contract Management is overseeing construction.

The library system last year acquired the former 6 North Cafe in Wentzville to serve as its newest branch, Cliff View at 10 Cliff View Drive in Wentzville Bluffs.

“It is no secret that the western part of St. Charles County is among the fastest-growing areas in the state. The new Cliff View Branch is being developed with an eye toward creating a comfortable, flexible, family-friendly space that reflects what we’ve heard from our customers about what they want from library facilities. We are excited about this next step in the growth of the St. Charles City-County Library," library Director and CEO Jason Kuhl said in a statement.

The St. Charles City-County Library serves St. Charles County residents and has 12 locations.

