ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' largest caterer unveiled the first glimpse of its new event space at City Foundry in Midtown.

18Rails|The Venue @ CityFoundrySTL from Butler's Pantry will accommodate 700 guests when it opens in late fall 2020. Like City Foundry, the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Century Electric Co., the space will touch on its industrial past with design features and include a wall of windows, original I-beams and an "Instagram-able" backdrop.

Mark Herman of MArK Inc. designed the concept, and JEMA has been tapped as the architectural firm.

Vince Bommarito Jr., the chief culinary officer at Butler's Pantry, will create the menus, with a la carte offerings and food stations, for the event space.

"The City Foundry is an exciting addition to our city and we are honored to be a part of it," Butler's Pantry President Richard Nix Jr. said in a statement.

