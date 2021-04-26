Databank: Did food delivery services actually deliver during the pandemic?

According to St. Louis-based analytics firm Invisibly Realtime Research, food delivery services weren’t as prevalent as previously believed

ST. LOUIS — Food delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats were put in the spotlight as COVID-19 spread throughout the country. But were those services able to fill the gap of normal restaurant dining?

According to St. Louis-based analytics firm Invisibly Realtime Research, food delivery services weren’t as prevalent as previously believed.

A surprising 56% of respondents did not order from a food delivery service during the pandemic, the report said. That number closely mirrors the number of people in the study, 57%, who said they don’t have the option to work from home.

Invisibly said takeout and delivery orders were linked to the type of work people do and their income levels.

“For instance, those who have the option to work from home which are predominantly office workers, are also the most likely to have ordered takeout during the pandemic,” the report from February said. “Similarly, those in some higher income brackets were also more likely, suggesting that they had the disposable income to do so. Putting the two together paints an interesting correlative picture of who exactly is utilizing these services.”

