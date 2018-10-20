Food & Wine Magazine this week outlined how St. Louis became the "essential Bosnian food capital of the U.S.," highlighting local food trucks and restaurants like Balkan Treat Box and Grbic Restaurant.

Balkan Treat Box hit the streets of St. Louis in early 2017 and has easily become one of the top food trucks in the city. Owners Loryn Feliciano Nalic and her husband, Edo Nalic, sell out of the food truck’s offerings almost every day at various lunchtime spots, like Citygarden and Wells Fargo Advisors.

Gerard Craft, owner of Pastaria and Sardella (among others in town), told Food & Wine Magazine that “if there was going to be anybody that was going to bring Bosnian food mainstream it was going to be Loryn.”

Read the entire article on St. Louis Business Journal.

