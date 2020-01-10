Forest Park opens expansion at World’s Fair Pavilion

The $600,000 project included installation of a new gathering plaza with a stone seating wall and sculptures

ST. LOUIS — The latest expansion of the World’s Fair Pavilion at Forest Park has opened, with a new plaza and renovated restroom facility outside the historic structure.

The $600,000 project, funded by donors through the nonprofit Forest Park Forever, included installation of a new gathering plaza with a stone seating wall and sculptures. In addition, officials upgraded and renovated a partial-year restroom into a year-round facility with diaper-changing stations and a drinking fountain that can be used with water bottles and dog bowls, according to a release.

Other improvements with the expansion include new landscaping and trees with perennial plants, plaza tables with chairs and umbrellas, six bike racks, phone-charging electrical outlets, lighting and an upgraded utility room.

Forest Park Forever is a private nonprofit that partners with the city of St. Louis and its Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to restore and maintain Forest Park. The lead donor for the World's Fair Pavilion expansion project was St. Louis-based Famous Footwear. Other donors included the Mackey, Shapleigh and Schmid families.

“Forest Park Forever would like to thank our generous donors for making this significant improvement project possible,” said Lesley Hoffarth, president and executive director of Forest Park Forever. “Thanks to a lead gift from Famous Footwear and generous donations from several local families, the renovated comfort station and spacious new plaza will improve the Forest Park experience for many visitors for years to come. We would like to thank all of our supporters and our City of St. Louis partners for another successful restoration project in the park.”

St. Louis-based SWT Design was the project manager, landscape architect and civil engineer on the expansion. Webster Groves-based Ross & Barruzzini was the architect and mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer. St. Louis-based Hof Construction was the general contractor.

Local sculptor Abraham Mohler created the toad and frog sculptures for the seating wall.