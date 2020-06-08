Former leader of St. Louis software nonprofit sues over back pay

Matt Menietti says GlobalHack didn't pay him from March 2019 through July 2019

ST. LOUIS — The former executive director of St. Louis software nonprofit GlobalHack Inc. is suing the organization, claiming it owes him tens of thousands of dollars in back pay.

Matt Menietti filed the lawsuit last month in St. Louis Circuit Court. He says that GlobalHack, which is located downtown at 401 Pine St. and organizes events where software projects are created, didn't pay him from March 2019 through July 2019. That back pay totals $17,000, because Menietti made about $71,000 annually, the suit says.

But GlobalHack also failed to reimburse Menietti for $45,000 in credit card charges that were "for commercial purposes," the suit alleges.

The litigation, filed by attorney Richard Voytas, seeks a judgment of more than $62,000 against the organization and Mark Lewis, the CFO of St. Louis startup LockerDome who sits on GlobalHack's board.

Menietti, who started with GlobalHack in 2015, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Last fall, he left the organization for an innovation position with the St. Louis Regional Chamber. But the chamber laid him off in May as it reorganized amid pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic. Menietti's LinkedIn profile now says he's a freelance consultant.

GlobalHack's board president, Cultivation Capital General Partner Brian Matthews, said in an email that Menietti's lawsuit "caught us by surprise" and that GlobalHack will "vigorously defend" itself.

