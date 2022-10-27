Former MetLife campus in South County getting new life

The development will include apartments and multiple subdivisions of single-family houses, with new retail sites lining Tesson Ferry Road.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Construction is underway on the $200 million redevelopment of the former MetLife office campus in south St. Louis County, with a homebuilder selected to erect the first single-family houses at the site.

First announced last year by St. Charles-based developer Propper Construction Services, the Tesson Ridge development at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road in unincorporated St. Louis County will eventually include apartments and multiple subdivisions of single-family houses, with new retail sites lining Tesson Ferry Road.

Propper purchased the 100-acre office complex from insurance firm MetLife, which vacated the building in 2020 to move its remaining employees to office space in Creve Coeur. The price was $11.5 million, county records say.

Now, after 18 months of work to advance one of the largest developments in St. Louis, the development is hitting key milestones, said Propper President Tim Breece. The company has been busy acquiring zoning approvals and permits, while designing the various phases of the redevelopment, Breece said.

“It’s just that much of the public didn’t see the type of work we were doing behind the scenes,” Breece said.

Construction started in the spring on a project to transform the massive former MetLife office building, which totals some 600,000 square feet across three levels, into a luxury apartment complex, Breece said. Maryland Heights-based PARIC Construction is the general contractor for that rehab project, which covers 21 acres of the property.

The apartments will likely be finished next year and opened in two phases, one in late July or early August and then the second phase following two months later, Breece said.